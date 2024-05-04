ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $21.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ZI stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.