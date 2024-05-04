Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ ZURA opened at $4.62 on Friday. Zura Bio has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95.

In other Zura Bio news, Director Amit Munshi purchased 159,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 777,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,211.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 170,926 shares of company stock worth $534,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZURA. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Zura Bio by 14.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

