1,165 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Acquired by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 83,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.18. The company had a trading volume of 213,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,723. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $69.50.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.