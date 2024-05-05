131,210 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Acquired by ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000. Coupang comprises 2.0% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 25.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,054,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,922,000 after purchasing an additional 616,210 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Coupang in the third quarter worth about $2,415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 1,509.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 153,019 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,309,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,256,000 after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,693,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,590,514. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.13. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Mehta sold 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $29,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,006,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,754,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,355,282 shares of company stock worth $633,457,030 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Bank of America began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

