150,376 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Purchased by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 150,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,087,000. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $63.12. 144,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,744. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.72.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.