1,743 Shares in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Purchased by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 66,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of CGW stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.86. 51,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,047. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.91 million, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.94.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.
