200,000 Shares in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Acquired by NewGen Asset Management Ltd

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,000. North American Construction Group makes up 2.1% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.75% of North American Construction Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 526,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,381,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after acquiring an additional 164,823 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 48.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 76,522 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOA traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. 50,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.52. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

