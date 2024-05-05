214,137 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 214,137 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,559,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 647,987 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 38.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.4 %

Starbucks stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.11. 22,153,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,042,146. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $108.12.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.