2,288 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Tesla comprises about 0.7% of AJOVista LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.19. The company had a trading volume of 75,491,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,969,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.42.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.