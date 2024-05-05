25,754 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Bought by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,611,000 after acquiring an additional 146,243 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.8% in the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 44,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 501,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,639. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.45. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.26.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

