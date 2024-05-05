35,313 Shares in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Bought by Power Wealth Management LLC

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF comprises 2.6% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CLTL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.58. 130,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,011. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12 month low of $104.81 and a 12 month high of $105.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.56.

About Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

