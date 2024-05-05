35,400 Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Acquired by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. Sun Life Financial comprises about 2.3% of AJOVista LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.48. 387,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,018. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.581 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

