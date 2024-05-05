36,926 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 36,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.04. 4,809,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,163,537. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

