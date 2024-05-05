42,404 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,404 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,202.4% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 24,023,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,324,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

