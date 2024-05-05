5,005 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 83.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.17. The stock had a trading volume of 449,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,447. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $99.33 and a 1 year high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CE shares. Barclays cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

