53,145 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBND. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 671,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,248,000 after acquiring an additional 123,898 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 227,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after buying an additional 21,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,780,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FBND traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.64. 843,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,065. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.85.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

