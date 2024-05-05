8,621 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNV stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.25. The stock had a trading volume of 683,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,409. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.09. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of -49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.60.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

