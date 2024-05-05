9,900 Shares in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Bought by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000. FirstService comprises about 2.0% of AJOVista LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 126.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FirstService by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FirstService by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in FirstService by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,631,000 after buying an additional 349,894 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FirstService stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $149.54. 107,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.77 and a fifty-two week high of $171.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.56.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. On average, analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

