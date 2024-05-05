A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, reports. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,414. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.25. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.2412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMKBY shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

