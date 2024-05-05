A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Craig Hallum

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their target price on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATEN

A10 Networks Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE ATEN opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 17.96%. A10 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $804,241.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,579,451.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,878.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $804,241.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,451.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,332 shares of company stock worth $1,138,273 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.7% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.