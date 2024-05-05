ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Acquires Shares of 7,500 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000. Asbury Automotive Group accounts for about 1.6% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 198,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after purchasing an additional 108,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABG. Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded up $5.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.75. The company had a trading volume of 201,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,569. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.19. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 30.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $826,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

