ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Invests $47,000 in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 78.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 73,477 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in LexinFintech by 5.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

LX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 739,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,768. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55.

LexinFintech Cuts Dividend

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. LexinFintech’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

