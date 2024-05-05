ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Makes New Investment in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1,523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Stock Up 0.4 %

RYAAY traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.30. The company had a trading volume of 356,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,349. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.49 and a 200-day moving average of $128.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $87.18 and a 1-year high of $150.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

