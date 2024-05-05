ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Purchases New Stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 98,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,102,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,295,000 after acquiring an additional 193,876 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 33.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 160,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 510,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

CCU traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 55,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,422. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

