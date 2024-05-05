Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.75

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as high as $3.08. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 13,180 shares changing hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acasti Pharma Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

