Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.64

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.64 and traded as high as $8.50. Acorn Energy shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 1,176 shares trading hands.

Acorn Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Acorn Energy alerts:

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorn Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.