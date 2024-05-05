Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. DZ Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.24.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.81. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $243.42 billion, a PE ratio of 221.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

