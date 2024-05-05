Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $193.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.24.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.42 billion, a PE ratio of 221.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

