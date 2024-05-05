AECOM (ACM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AECOM to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ACM opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.47. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $98.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACM. KeyCorp raised their target price on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet raised AECOM from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $105.43.

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

