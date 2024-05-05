Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $27.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 3.56. Affirm has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $591.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,506,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,569,000 after purchasing an additional 769,843 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Affirm by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,759,000 after acquiring an additional 218,720 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Affirm by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,969,000 after purchasing an additional 749,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Affirm by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,895,000 after purchasing an additional 153,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

