Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) Shares Down 9.8%

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. 114,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 663,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Agape ATP Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative net margin of 147.31% and a negative return on equity of 125.96%.
About Agape ATP
Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. The company offers three series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, and BEAUNIQUE names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agape ATP
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Agape ATP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agape ATP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.