Air Lease (AL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Air Lease to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.63. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $482,745.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,081.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $768,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,598,091.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $482,745.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,081.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,152. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AL. StockNews.com cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

