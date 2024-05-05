Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Cut to $260.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.43.

NYSE:APD opened at $245.87 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.22 and its 200 day moving average is $254.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

