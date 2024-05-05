Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Cut to $280.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APD. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.43.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $245.87 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.19.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

