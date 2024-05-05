Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $96,612.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $96,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,505,554.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Airbnb Stock Up 0.9 %
ABNB opened at $159.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
