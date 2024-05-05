AJOVista LLC Invests $216,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 182,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after buying an additional 61,732 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 287,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after buying an additional 115,041 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $60.01. 3,447,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.10. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $77.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

