AJOVista LLC Invests $314,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded up $39.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,278.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,308.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,147.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.