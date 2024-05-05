AJOVista LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $100.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.45. The stock has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1172 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BMO. Barclays initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

