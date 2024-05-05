AJOVista LLC Makes New $388,000 Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 0.5% of AJOVista LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. YCG LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 372,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after buying an additional 91,276 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth $7,815,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.03. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

