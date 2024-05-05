AJOVista LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
