AJOVista LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,925,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $115.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.