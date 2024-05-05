AJOVista LLC Purchases Shares of 8,300 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Shopify makes up about 0.8% of AJOVista LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Shopify by 4,007.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,346,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,916. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.14. The company has a market capitalization of $95.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 827.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.03.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

