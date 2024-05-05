AJOVista LLC Takes $792,000 Position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 99,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. DRDGOLD comprises 1.0% of AJOVista LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AJOVista LLC owned approximately 0.12% of DRDGOLD as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DRDGOLD stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,523. DRDGOLD Limited has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09.

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

