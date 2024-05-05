AJOVista LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 26.2% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 38,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Bank of America by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,497,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,998,000 after buying an additional 580,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 43,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,082,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,339,492. The company has a market capitalization of $291.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

