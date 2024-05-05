Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.99. 22,767,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,353,938. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.70 and a fifty-two week high of $176.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

