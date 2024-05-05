Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 12.1% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 488,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 50,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,513,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 99,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 79,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $81.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,960,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.60.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
