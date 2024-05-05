Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,419,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,179,000 after purchasing an additional 671,409 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,134,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 110.5% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 653,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,373,000 after purchasing an additional 342,752 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,729,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,145,000 after buying an additional 280,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,514,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

GBIL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.75. 443,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,820. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $100.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average is $99.95.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

