Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.9% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.19. 1,411,118 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

