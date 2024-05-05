Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after buying an additional 487,327 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,208,000 after purchasing an additional 148,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,534,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 85,545 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $138.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $70.58 and a 12 month high of $143.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,357 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

