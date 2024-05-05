Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $220.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a buy rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.07.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $189.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 13,734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

