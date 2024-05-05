Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMED

Amedisys Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMED stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $92.08. The stock had a trading volume of 246,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,427. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.87, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.32.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Amedisys by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Amedisys by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.